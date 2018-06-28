Sign up for the MACH newsletter

Building blocks of life discovered on Saturn’s moon Enceladus

By analyzing old data from a dead spacecraft, scientists have found that Saturn’s moon Enceladus may be the most promising place to search for life beyond Earth. For the first time, complex organic molecules were discovered in the icy plumes erupting from the small moon.Jun.28.2018

