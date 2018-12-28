Bon Voyage: The tech we lost in 2018

Bon Voyage: The tech we lost in 201801:38
From would-be robotic friends to Google's failed social network, take a look back at some of the tech that won't see 2019.
Bon Voyage: The tech we lost in 201801:38
From selfies on the red planet to interstellar travel: the biggest space stories of 201803:19
Elon Musk shows off test car tunnel as traffic fix01:02
Relive Apollo 8's historic Christmas Eve broadcast from the Moon02:26
Watch stunning view of Earth from Virgin Galactic spaceplane01:00
Watch Virgin Galactic spaceplane make successful test flight02:56