Bread to Toast: Fighting food waste one beer at a time

Bread to Beer: Fighting food waste one drink at a time

Toast Ale is a beer that’s made from surplus bread. The company was founded by environmentalist Tristram Stuart in part to help bakeries recycle bread that otherwise would have been wasted. It brings together food producers who are committed to prioritizing sustainable means of production, and is helping raise public awareness about wasted food.May.28.2018

