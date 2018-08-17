Sign up for the MACH newsletter
You have been successfully added to our newsletter.
A daily newsletter charting the future: From technology to the scientific breakthroughs changing our lives.
Breaking down Elon Musk’s most “painful” year yet
Since its founding in 2003, Tesla has been one of most intriguing tech properties in the world. It’s been touted as more than just a car company, with a promise to accelerate the world’s transition into sustainable energy. That promise can only be fulfilled if Tesla can push through its current problems. CEO and co-founder Elon Musk has been credited with the rise of Tesla, but 2018 has been a bumpy year for him. From massive losses, claims of sabotage, and swipes against the media to a possibility of the company going private, it’s hard to predict what’s next. Now the SEC has reportedly served Tesla with a subpoena after Musk tweeted that he was considering privatization.
Mach
Breaking down Elon Musk’s most “painful” year yet04:00
A mysterious particle from a distant galaxy made its way to an observatory in Antarctica01:12
Cheetah 3 is a blind robot that doesn’t need sensors to navigate01:16
'The Meg': Is the terrifying prehistoric shark from Jason Statham's new movie real?03:24
The human factor: What it will take to build the perfect team for traveling to Mars07:42
Touching the sun: NASA solar probe to go where no spacecraft has gone before01:51
Play All