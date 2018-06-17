Sign up for the MACH newsletter

You have been successfully added to our newsletter.

A daily newsletter charting the future: From technology to the scientific breakthroughs changing our lives.

TV

Building consciousness: How Westworld's sentient robots could become a reality

In HBO's critically acclaimed sci-fi series Westworld, the robots or hosts fight to free themselves from human control as humans experiment with using these robots to upload their own consciousness. In the show the robots have attained a measure of consciousness, the central idea of which has moved from whether consciousness can be artificially manufactured to whether we can preserve human consciousness by printing it onto AI. In real life, we've only just begun to understand where human consciousness comes from…This is Mach at the Movies - a show where we explore the plausibility of our favorite sci-fi shows.Jun.17.2018

Mach

  • Can drones save whales trapped in fishing gear?

    02:08

  • The real-life dino science behind Jurassic World

    03:04

  • This algorithm can help resettle refugees by giving them a better shot at employment

    02:13

  • What home means to astronaut Peggy Whitson

    01:50

  • 'Space Force' could be the first new American military branch in 71 years

    01:57

  • Like a rolling stone: A surveillance robot that can travel on any terrain

    01:17

Best of MACH

Play All

Best of MACH