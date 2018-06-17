Building consciousness: How Westworld's sentient robots could become a reality copied!

In HBO's critically acclaimed sci-fi series Westworld, the robots or hosts fight to free themselves from human control as humans experiment with using these robots to upload their own consciousness. In the show the robots have attained a measure of consciousness, the central idea of which has moved from whether consciousness can be artificially manufactured to whether we can preserve human consciousness by printing it onto AI. In real life, we've only just begun to understand where human consciousness comes from…This is Mach at the Movies - a show where we explore the plausibility of our favorite sci-fi shows.

