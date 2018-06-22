Sign up for the MACH newsletter

You have been successfully added to our newsletter.

A daily newsletter charting the future: From technology to the scientific breakthroughs changing our lives.

Mach

Can drones save whales trapped in fishing gear?

The number of entangled whales off the US West Coast in 2016 was the highest the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration had ever seen according to their 2017 “Entanglement Summary.”  A group of researchers thinks drones might help save them.Jun.22.2018

Mach

  • Can drones save whales trapped in fishing gear?

    02:08

  • The real-life dino science behind Jurassic World

    03:04

  • This algorithm can help resettle refugees by giving them a better shot at employment

    02:13

  • What home means to astronaut Peggy Whitson

    01:50

  • 'Space Force' could be the first new American military branch in 71 years

    01:57

  • Like a rolling stone: A surveillance robot that can travel on any terrain

    01:17

Best of MACH

Play All

Best of MACH