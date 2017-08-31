Can Habitable Zones Help Us Find Another Earth? 00:03:16

Meet Hexa, an Adorable, Terrifying, Spider-like Robot 00:01:07

The Massive Scale of Harvey As Seen From Space 00:01:19

A Huge Asteroid is About to Pass By Earth 00:01:26

The Future of Cloning: It's Not About Creating Another You 00:02:37

91 New Volcanoes Discovered Underneath the Antarctic Ice 00:01:09

Pepper the Robotic Buddhist Priest Debuts in Japan 00:00:52

The Next Total Solar Eclipses 00:00:54

Having Trouble Finding Eclipse Glasses? Here’s How You Can Build Your Own Eclipse Viewer 00:02:09

Everything You Need to Know About the August 21st Eclipse 00:07:01

SpaceX Just Sent a Supercomputer to the International Space Station 00:01:39

The Amazing Cosmic Coincidence That Makes Total Solar Eclipses Possible 00:02:00

The iPhone 8 Might Be Capable of Reading Your Facial Expressions 00:01:29

NASA Programs Aims to Prepare Astronauts to Become Space Doctors 00:02:03

This Week in Pioneering 00:03:37

This Is the History of the Internet 00:03:28

Build Your Own Eclipse Viewer 00:01:43

Take a Tour of This Incredible Oceanic Research Vessel 00:01:16

Could The First Human Embryo Editing Experiment in U.S Mean a ‘Designer Babies’ Future is Close? 00:01:46

Celebrating The Curiosity Rover’s First Five Years On Mars 00:02:47

What Secrets Lie At The Bottom Of The Ocean? 00:03:06

Why The August 21st Solar Eclipse Is Important For Americans 00:02:18

These Places Will Offer The Best Views Of The Great American Eclipse 00:01:21

This Algorithm from the 1950s Powers Modern Mapping Applications 00:01:58