Can VR teach racial empathy?

‘1,000 Cut Journey’ is an immersive virtual reality experience in which the viewer becomes Michael Sterling, a black man, encountering racism as a young child, adolescent and young adult. The project is a collaboration between the Virtual Human Interaction Lab and the Cogburn Research Group. Its creators hope to study the effects of virtual reality as a tool for empathy.May.02.2018

