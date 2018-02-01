Sign up for the MACH newsletter
Can VR teach racial empathy?
‘1,000 Cut Journey’ is an immersive virtual reality experience in which the viewer becomes Michael Sterling, a black man, encountering racism as a young child, adolescent and young adult. The project is a collaboration between the Virtual Human Interaction Lab and the Cogburn Research Group. Its creators hope to study the effects of virtual reality as a tool for empathy.
Can VR teach racial empathy?03:13
