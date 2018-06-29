Sign up for the MACH newsletter
Can we figure out alien languages?
The movie Arrival posits that, once aliens arrive, finding a way to understand their language will be possible. In reality, we’ve already spent decades trying to interpret messages that may have come from the cosmos and send back our own in return.
