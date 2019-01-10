mach

Citizen scientists discovered a remarkable new exoplanet

Citizen scientists just discovered a remarkable new world that professional astronomers had overlooked. The exoplanet known as K2-288Bb is unlike anything in our solar system — a planet almost twice the size of Earth that orbits its host star in the so-called habitable zone.Jan. 10, 2019

