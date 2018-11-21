Consider the wishbone: From dinosaur holdover to Thanksgiving leftover
Breaking the wishbone is a holiday tradition that goes all the way back to the late-Jurassic. That's when a fused collarbone started the evolutionary journey from Tyrannosaurus to turkey.
