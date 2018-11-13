Could this cosmic interloper be an alien spacecraft? Neil deGrasse Tyson isn’t so sure copied!

Scientists have been puzzling over a mysterious object in space ever since it was first spotted tumbling past the sun in late 2017. Now a pair of Harvard researchers are raising the possibility that it’s an alien spacecraft. As they say in a paper to be published Nov. 12 in The Astrophysical Journal Letters, the object "may be a fully operational probe sent intentionally to Earth vicinity by an alien civilization." In this interview with NBC News, famed astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson shares his take on the subject.

Read More