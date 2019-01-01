Cracking the code to treat blindness

mach

The neural code that could help treat blindness

Neuroscientist Sheila Nirenberg is currently working on a prosthetic device that could potentially help restore vision and help patients with retinal degenerative diseases . She was awarded a MacArthur Foundation grant for her work in optogenetics. Eitan Armon is a Columbia University sophomore who was recently diagnosed with Rod-Cone dystrophy, a condition that causes vision loss that can worsen over time. He got in touch with Dr. Nirenberg after learning about her work.Jan. 1, 2019

