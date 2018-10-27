Deep Fakes: How they’re made and how they can be detected

Deep Fakes: How they are made and how they can be detected copied!

Advances in machine-learning and A.I have now made it possible to swap someone else’s face and voice into a video, and make it look like they did or said something….anything you want. These videos and photos are called deepfakes, and they’re getting more sophisticated by the day. The technology harnesses machine-learning techniques – feeding a computer real data about images so it can create the fake.

