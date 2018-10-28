Elections

Deep Fakes: How they are made and how they can be detected

Advances in machine-learning and A.I have now made it possible to swap someone else’s face and voice into a video, and make it look like they did or said something….anything you want. These videos and photos are called deepfakes, and they’re getting more sophisticated by the day. The technology harnesses machine-learning techniques – feeding a computer real data about images so it can create the fake.Oct. 28, 2018

Mach

  • Deep Fakes: How they’re made and how they can be detected

    04:14

  • 'First Man's' portrait of Neil Armstrong gets at the man behind the myth

    05:14

  • Scientists just discovered that an Antarctic ice shelf is 'singing'

    01:03

  • Diagnosing Michael Myers: Can horror films help study human behavior?

    03:54

  • A squishy robot that can help study underwater reefs

    01:20

  • Science of 'Venom’: How real-life parasites affect their hosts

    02:21

Best of MACH

Play All
Play All