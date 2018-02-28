Sign up for the MACH newsletter
You have been successfully added to our newsletter.
A daily newsletter charting the future: From technology to the scientific breakthroughs changing our lives.
mach
The state of California will now allow fully autonomous vehicles without safety drivers to be tested on public roads for the first time. The state’s DMV just approved new rules that will pave the way for companies like Uber, Waymo and GM to continue testing driverless cars on the road. The rules will take effect on April 2nd. Is a world full of driverless cars about to kick into gear?Feb.28.2018
Mach
Is a world full of driverless cars about to kick into gear?02:31
Everything you need to know about the science of Curling02:34
The robots that won gold at the 2018 Winter Olympics02:47
Learning to Fly: Wind tunnel training takes ski jumper Sarah Hendrickson to new heights06:15
An immersive ski simulator that lets Olympic skiers train in virtual reality03:50
It’s official, Switzerland is fast becoming a 'Crypto-Nation'01:03
Play All
Best of MACH
Best of MACH
MORE FROM mach