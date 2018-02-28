mach

Is a world full of driverless cars about to kick into gear? copied!

The state of California will now allow fully autonomous vehicles without safety drivers to be tested on public roads for the first time. The state’s DMV just approved new rules that will pave the way for companies like Uber, Waymo and GM to continue testing driverless cars on the road. The rules will take effect on April 2nd. Is a world full of driverless cars about to kick into gear?Feb.28.2018

Read More