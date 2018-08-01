Driving on Mars just got safer for Curiosity, thanks to a special helper

Sign up for the MACH newsletter
Virtually alone in the Martian landscape, NASA’s Mars rover Curiosity has no one to turn to if it gets into trouble. As NASA puts it: “There are no mechanics on Mars, so the next best thing for [a] rover is careful driving.” So in June 2017, NASA engineers deployed a traction-control algorithm they uploaded to Curiosity. The software uses real-time data to adjust each wheel’s speed and reduce pressure from the rocky ground.Mar.08.2018
