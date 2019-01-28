mach

Energy kite promises a new way to harness wind power

01:05

Makani, a company under the umbrella of Google X lab, has designed an energy kite that can fly at altitudes of about 1,000 feet and gather wind power even in the aftermath of natural disasters.Jan. 28, 2019

