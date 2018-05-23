Sign up for the MACH newsletter

You have been successfully added to our newsletter.

A daily newsletter charting the future: From technology to the scientific breakthroughs changing our lives.

Mach

Facebook wants you to buy into VR

Oculus Go is Facebook’s latest offering to the world of virtual reality. It’s a standalone VR headset priced at $199 and the company is hoping it’s the device that finally makes VR more accessible.May.23.2018

Mach

  • What home means to astronaut Peggy Whitson

    01:50

  • This camera could boost the search for alien life

    01:05

  • Facebook wants you to buy into VR

    02:30

  • Is the octopus an alien?

    02:05

  • What the Mt. Kilauea eruptions mean for climate change

    03:03

  • The smart cities of tomorrow are already here

    03:12

Best of MACH

Play All

Best of MACH

MORE FROM mach