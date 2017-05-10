Fish Scales the Inspiration for Creating More Durable Clothing

Sign Up for Mach

You have been successfully added to our newsletter.

You'll be up to date with all our NBC News updates, including special offers

Let our news meet your inbox.

00:23
00:00 / 00:00

Innovations

  • Is This Electric ‘Multicopter’ The Air Taxi Of The Future?

    00:58

  • This Adorable Robot Delivers Pizza Right To Your Doorstep

    00:45

  • This Lamp Transforms Any Surface Into An Interactive AR Panel

    00:48

  • Is This Burger-Flipping Robot the Future of Fast Food?

    00:47

  • This Smart Race Car Is Driving into the Future

    01:18

  • The iKeybo Is a Laser Projection Keyboard that Fits in your Pocket

    00:51

  • This Giant Robot is Action Movies Come to Life

    00:41

  • Autonomous Wings Could be the Future of Aviation

    01:35

  • Can Augmented Reality Make Motorcycles Safer?

    01:33

  • Is the EcoHelmet the Answer to Bike Sharing's Biggest Problem?

    01:28

Algorithmics

  • More than Code: Algorithms Are Now Designing Objects for the Real World

    02:32

  • This Is How Your Email's Spam Filter Works

    02:34

  • The Math Behind How Betting Odds Are Set

    03:01

  • This Is the System Keeping Your Credit Cards Safe

    02:11

  • Your New Favorite Song Has Been Chosen By An Algorithm

    02:08

  • How Grocery Stores are Using Algorithms to Stock Their Shelves

    01:49

  • This Algorithm Determines the Price of Your Plane Tickets

    01:51

  • How Algorithms Choose Your Valentine

    02:44

Innovations

  • Is This Electric ‘Multicopter’ The Air Taxi Of The Future?

    00:58

  • This Adorable Robot Delivers Pizza Right To Your Doorstep

    00:45

  • This Lamp Transforms Any Surface Into An Interactive AR Panel

    00:48

  • Is This Burger-Flipping Robot the Future of Fast Food?

    00:47

  • This Smart Race Car Is Driving into the Future

    01:18

  • The iKeybo Is a Laser Projection Keyboard that Fits in your Pocket

    00:51

  • This Giant Robot is Action Movies Come to Life

    00:41

  • Autonomous Wings Could be the Future of Aviation

    01:35

  • Can Augmented Reality Make Motorcycles Safer?

    01:33

  • Is the EcoHelmet the Answer to Bike Sharing's Biggest Problem?

    01:28

MACH Space

  • This Protective Vest Can Bring Us One Step Closer to Deep Space Travel

    00:50

  • Black Holes Devour Stars a Lot More Frequently Than We Thought

    01:07

  • NASA's Greeting to Aliens Has Been Floating in Space for 40 Years

    01:11

  • India's Space Organization Breaks Record With Historic Satellite Launch

    00:53

  • The Mars Rover Found a Meteorite Made of Iron

    01:12

  • This August, the United States Will Be Treated to a Historic Eclipse

    01:03

  • Here’s Why SpaceX’s Recent Launch was a Big Deal

    01:30

  • Is an Alien Megastructure Causing this Distant Star’s Strange Behavior?

    01:59

  • Could Life Be Swimming Beneath the Many Oceans in Space?

    02:16

  • How Scientists Verified One of Einstein's Most Controversial Theories

    02:06

mach

This is a paid advertisement. This content is created by the advertiser and the NBC News sales department, not the NBC News editorial team. Learn more here.

Fish Scales the Inspiration for Creating More Durable Clothing

Scientists have turned to an unexpected source for inspiration in creating more durable and protective clothing: fish scales.

Innovations

  • Fish Scales the Inspiration for Creating More Durable Clothing

    01:16

  • 00:58

  • 00:45

  • 00:48

  • 00:47

  • 01:18

  • 00:51

  • 00:41

  • 01:35

  • 01:33

  • 01:28

Why Not

Algorithmics

8 Videos

Innovations

10 Videos

MACH Space

10 Videos
MORE FROM mach