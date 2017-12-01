Sign up for the MACH newsletter

You have been successfully added to our newsletter.

You will be up to date with all our MACH updates, including special offers

A daily newsletter charting the future: From technology to the scientific breakthroughs changing our lives.

Mach

  • From cash to Bitcoin: the evolution of payments

    02:28

  • This AI robot can make you a better ping-pong player

    01:05

  • How Google ranks search results

    02:33

  • Is traveling at light speed possible?

    02:15

  • The algorithm that will keep you buying on Cyber Monday

    02:27

  • Consider the wishbone: From dinosaur holdover to Thanksgiving leftover

    01:34

  • Why we eat when we’re not hungry

    02:15

  • A car that runs on sunshine

    01:10

  • This Week in Pioneering

    03:56

  • Tesla just unveiled a brand new Roadster

    00:53

  • From the Cold War to hurricanes: The evolution of space satellites

    02:55

  • Fecal Transplants: Medicine’s next frontier?

    03:15

  • Astronomers discover a new Earth-like planet that could sustain life

    01:16

  • A Massive Hole Was Spotted in The Antarctic Sea Ice

    01:13

  • A Robotics Set That Lets Kids Bring Their Lego Creations to Life

    01:06

  • NASA Is Helping Uber Launch Its Flying Taxis By 2020

    02:58

  • NASA Releases Stunning New Images of Jupiter

    01:23

  • Behind The Wheel of One of The Fastest Cars in The World

    06:19

  • Driverless Shuttle Hit by Truck on First Outing

    00:55

  • Predictive Texting: How Your Phone’s Keyboard Figures Out What You Might Type Next

    02:13

mach

This is a paid advertisement. This content is created by the advertiser and the NBC News sales department, not the NBC News editorial team. Learn more here.

From cash to Bitcoin: the evolution of payments

Our monetary system went electronic in the late 1950s when the credit card saw mass adoption. Now it is once again on the verge of a major change as Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies continue to gain prominence.

Mach

  • From cash to Bitcoin: the evolution of payments

    02:28

  • This AI robot can make you a better ping-pong player

    01:05

  • How Google ranks search results

    02:33

  • Is traveling at light speed possible?

    02:15

  • The algorithm that will keep you buying on Cyber Monday

    02:27

  • Consider the wishbone: From dinosaur holdover to Thanksgiving leftover

    01:34

  • Why we eat when we’re not hungry

    02:15

Watch More

Algorithmics

12 Videos

Innovations

10 Videos

Spaceflight

10 Videos
MORE FROM mach