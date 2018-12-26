mach

From selfies on the red planet to interstellar travel: the biggest space stories of 2018

From three new NASA missions to selfies on the Red Planet to the debut of a huge, new rocket, 2018 has been a busy year full of exciting discoveries. Let's press ignition on the biggest space stories of the year.Dec. 26, 2018

