Sign up for the MACH newsletter

You have been successfully added to our newsletter.

You will be up to date with all our MACH updates, including special offers

A daily newsletter charting the future: From technology to the scientific breakthroughs changing our lives.

Mach

  • This Ramen Fork Can Mask Slurping Sounds

    02:55

  • This Smart Table-Top Garden Could Change The Way We Grow Herbs

    01:12

  • An Alien Object Was Recently Detected in Our Solar System

    01:10

  • Not Feeling So Great? It Could Be Because of This Seemingly Harmless Bacteria

    02:56

  • Iphone X’s Facial Scanning: What Are The Unintended Risks?

    01:58

  • Is The iPhone X The Last Blockbuster Smartphone?

    03:29

  • This Week in Pioneering

    04:28

  • This Futuristic Sheet of Paper Turns into A Flashlight

    01:06

  • Mysterious Void Detected Inside Giza’s Great Pyramid

    01:10

  • Predictive Texting: How Your Phone’s Keyboard Figures Out What You Might Type Next

    02:13

  • Driverless Shuttle Hit by Truck on First Outing

    00:55

  • Behind The Wheel of One of The Fastest Cars in The World

    06:19

  • NASA Releases Stunning New Images of Jupiter

    01:23

  • NASA Is Helping Uber Launch Its Flying Taxis By 2020

    02:58

  • A Robotics Set That Lets Kids Bring Their Lego Creations to Life

    01:06

  • A Massive Hole Was Spotted in The Antarctic Sea Ice

    01:13

  • Astronomers discover a new Earth-like planet that could sustain life

    01:16

  • Fecal Transplants: Medicine’s next frontier?

    03:15

  • From the Cold War to hurricanes: The evolution of space satellites

    02:55

  • Tesla just unveiled a brand new Roadster

    00:53

mach

This is a paid advertisement. This content is created by the advertiser and the NBC News sales department, not the NBC News editorial team. Learn more here.

From the Cold War to hurricanes: The evolution of space satellites

The Soviet Union astounded the world on October 4, 1957 by launching Sputnik 1, the first artificial satellite, into space to measure the density of the atmosphere. Today, nearly 1,500 satellites are orbiting the Earth making possible scientific discoveries, military communications, the tracking of migrational patterns, and even helping first responders save lives.

Mach

  • This Ramen Fork Can Mask Slurping Sounds

    02:55

  • This Smart Table-Top Garden Could Change The Way We Grow Herbs

    01:12

  • An Alien Object Was Recently Detected in Our Solar System

    01:10

  • Not Feeling So Great? It Could Be Because of This Seemingly Harmless Bacteria

    02:56

  • Iphone X’s Facial Scanning: What Are The Unintended Risks?

    01:58

  • Is The iPhone X The Last Blockbuster Smartphone?

    03:29

  • This Week in Pioneering

    04:28

  • This Futuristic Sheet of Paper Turns into A Flashlight

    01:06

  • Mysterious Void Detected Inside Giza’s Great Pyramid

    01:10

  • Predictive Texting: How Your Phone’s Keyboard Figures Out What You Might Type Next

    02:13

  • Driverless Shuttle Hit by Truck on First Outing

    00:55

  • Behind The Wheel of One of The Fastest Cars in The World

    06:19

  • NASA Releases Stunning New Images of Jupiter

    01:23

  • NASA Is Helping Uber Launch Its Flying Taxis By 2020

    02:58

  • A Robotics Set That Lets Kids Bring Their Lego Creations to Life

    01:06

  • A Massive Hole Was Spotted in The Antarctic Sea Ice

    01:13

  • Astronomers discover a new Earth-like planet that could sustain life

    01:16

  • Fecal Transplants: Medicine’s next frontier?

    03:15

  • From the Cold War to hurricanes: The evolution of space satellites

    02:55

  • Tesla just unveiled a brand new Roadster

    00:53

Watch More

Algorithmics

12 Videos

Innovations

10 Videos

Spaceflight

10 Videos
MORE FROM mach