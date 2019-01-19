mach

Here's what makes tonight's super blood wolf moon so spectacular

01:18

Tonight's “super blood wolf moon” will be a spectacular sight. This will be the first lunar eclipse of the new year and the last one until 2021.Jan. 19, 2019

