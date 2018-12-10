mach

How far into space is NASA's Voyager 2 right now? (Very, very, very far)

Voyager 2 has gone where few space probes have gone before. The NASA probe has now entered interstellar space, becoming only the second human-made object to do so. It’s another historic achievement for the 40-year-old probe.Dec. 10, 2018

  • How far into space is NASA's Voyager 2 right now? (Very, very, very far)

    01:18

  • This is what the wind sounds like on Mars

    01:21

  • Chinese spacecraft aims to explore far side of moon

    00:45

  • What a giant tortoise’s genome can teach us about longevity

    01:14

  • Cracking the code to treat blindness

    08:04

  • What is Quantum Computing?

    02:36

Best of MACH

Play All
Play All