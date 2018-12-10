How far into space is NASA's Voyager 2 right now? (Very, very, very far)
Voyager 2 has gone where few space probes have gone before. The NASA probe has now entered interstellar space, becoming only the second human-made object to do so. It’s another historic achievement for the 40-year-old probe.
