Sign up for the MACH newsletter

You have been successfully added to our newsletter.

A daily newsletter charting the future: From technology to the scientific breakthroughs changing our lives.

Mach

How spell-check algorithms detect typos

In most of our modern-day communications, we have a built-in copy-editor: the spell checker. This handy little system lets us write with a bit more abandon, knowing our typos will be caught. And that spell-check safety net is powered by algorithms.May.29.2018

Mach

  • How spell-check algorithms detect typos

    02:18

  • Bread to Toast: Fighting food waste one beer at a time

    05:09

  • What home means to astronaut Peggy Whitson

    01:50

  • This camera could boost the search for alien life

    01:05

  • Facebook wants you to buy into VR

    02:30

  • Is the octopus an alien?

    02:05

Best of MACH

Play All

Best of MACH

MORE FROM mach