In a 'not too distant future' Gattaca-like designer babies could become possible
The 1997 movie Gattaca imagined a, quote, “not-too-distant future,” in which designer babies are as common as designer jeans. Many families conceive children through genetic selection – choosing superior characteristics and reducing susceptibility to genetic diseases. Sound farfetched? Well…in 2011, NASA named Gattaca the most plausible science fiction movie of all time. This is Mach at the movies.
