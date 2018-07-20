Sign up for the MACH newsletter

You have been successfully added to our newsletter.

A daily newsletter charting the future: From technology to the scientific breakthroughs changing our lives.

Mach

In a 'not too distant future' Gattaca-like designer babies could become possible

The 1997 movie Gattaca imagined a, quote, “not-too-distant future,” in which designer babies are as common as designer jeans. Many families conceive children through genetic selection – choosing superior characteristics and reducing susceptibility to genetic diseases. Sound farfetched? Well…in 2011, NASA named Gattaca the most plausible science fiction movie of all time. This is Mach at the movies.Jul.20.2018

Mach

  • In a 'not too distant future' Gattaca-like designer babies could become possible

    03:03

  • 160 heartbeats per minute: The final, frantic moments before the historic moon landing

    01:59

  • This ship is on a six-year-long journey to prove that zero-emission ocean travel is possible

    01:13

  • Celestial object may help unlock mysteries of the early universe

    01:03

  • Scientists discover twelve new moons orbiting Jupiter, one of them is an oddity

    01:38

  • This counter top device could make homebrewing easier and more compact

    01:17

Best of MACH

Play All

Best of MACH