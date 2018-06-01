Sign up for the MACH newsletter
Weird Science
Pluto's status: It's complicated
Pluto just can’t seem to catch a break. First it was downgraded from planet to dwarf planet status. Now scientists are saying it might not be any kind of planet at all but could be a cluster of comets that came together in the early days of the solar system.
