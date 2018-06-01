Sign up for the MACH newsletter

You have been successfully added to our newsletter.

A daily newsletter charting the future: From technology to the scientific breakthroughs changing our lives.

Weird Science

Pluto's status: It's complicated

Pluto just can’t seem to catch a break. First it was downgraded from planet to dwarf planet status. Now scientists are saying it might not be any kind of planet at all but could be a cluster of comets that came together in the early days of the solar system.Jun.06.2018

Mach

  • Pluto's status: It's complicated

    02:18

  • A mutant plastic-eating enzyme could help solve the world’s waste problem

    02:03

  • Bread to Toast: Fighting food waste one beer at a time

    05:09

  • This robot gets goosebumps when it’s happy

    01:04

  • Can the Great Barrier Reef survive the assault of pollution and climate change?

    02:33

  • The Milky Way galaxy is probably much bigger than we thought

    01:21

Best of MACH

Play All

Best of MACH

MORE FROM mach