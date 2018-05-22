Sign up for the MACH newsletter

Is the octopus an alien?

The octopus certainly does look strange, with bugged-out eyes, suction-cup tentacles, and the ability to change color for camouflage. But a new paper in a peer-reviewed scientific journal posits that octopuses aren’t just strange: They are ALIENS. Literally.May.22.2018

