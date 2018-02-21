Sign up for the MACH newsletter

It’s official, Switzerland is fast becoming a 'Crypto-Nation'

The Swiss government’s financial regulatory authority - FINMA, just released official guidelines to regulate certain initial coin offerings (ICOs). The move will help recognize cryptocurrencies as part of the financial system of the country. While other nations have been largely skeptical of cryptocurrencies, with some even placing bans on them; Switzerland sees them as an economic opportunity.Feb.21.2018

