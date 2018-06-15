Sign up for the MACH newsletter
Lab-to-table: How synthetic food went from flavorings to hamburgers
The laboratory has turned food high-tech – starting with artificial flavorings, and evolving to lab-grown meats…and even total meal replacement. Despite current food trends like caveman-inspired paleo diets – synthetic foods are hot too. "Alternative food" start ups are huge in Silicon Valley, attracting diners and venture capitalists alike.
