Learning to Fly: Wind tunnel training takes ski jumping to new heights

Sign up for the MACH newsletter
You have been successfully added to our newsletter.
A daily newsletter charting the future: From technology to the scientific breakthroughs changing our lives.
mach
In 2014, Sarah Hendrickson became the first woman ever to jump in an Olympics event for women’s ski jumping. To prepare for her 2018 Olympic ski jump, she trained at a wind tunnel facility in Ogden, Utah. Owner of the facility - Layne Christensen says training inside a wind tunnel can help ski jumpers fight wind resistance better, and radically improve their time.Feb.12.2018
Mach
Learning to Fly: Wind tunnel training takes ski jumping to new heights06:15
The largest underwater volcano explosion, we almost missed02:10
New discovery points to planets beyond the Milky Way for the first time ever00:58
SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy launch could revolutionize space travel01:40
World’s first passenger drone unveiled in China00:51
Starman in the sky: SpaceX launches car into orbit00:40
Play All
Best of MACH
Best of MACH
mach
mach
mach
NBCNews.com
NBC News
MORE FROM mach