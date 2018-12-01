Sign up for the MACH newsletter

Learning to Fly: Wind tunnel training takes ski jumping to new heights

In 2014, Sarah Hendrickson became the first woman ever to jump in an Olympics event for women’s ski jumping. To prepare for her 2018 Olympic ski jump, she trained at a wind tunnel facility in Ogden, Utah. Owner of the facility - Layne Christensen says training inside a wind tunnel can help ski jumpers fight wind resistance better, and radically improve their time.Feb.12.2018

