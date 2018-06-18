Sign up for the MACH newsletter

You have been successfully added to our newsletter.

A daily newsletter charting the future: From technology to the scientific breakthroughs changing our lives.

Mach

Like a rolling stone: A surveillance robot that can travel on any terrain

GuardBot is a camera in a sphere that can roll around on any terrain. Other than being used for surveillance, its creators are also hoping to develop it as a companion bot for patients with dementia and for sports broadcasting.Jun.18.2018

Mach

  • Like a rolling stone: A surveillance robot that can travel on any terrain

    01:17

  • Building consciousness: How Westworld's sentient robots could become a reality

    05:19

  • Lab-to-table: How synthetic food went from flavorings to hamburgers

    02:36

  • NASA’s bold new plan to keep the ISS in orbit

    02:03

  • Have you ever wondered how your pet sees the world?

    01:31

  • Can this giant cleanup device save the ocean?

    02:09

Best of MACH

Play All

Best of MACH

MORE FROM mach