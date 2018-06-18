Sign up for the MACH newsletter
Like a rolling stone: A surveillance robot that can travel on any terrain
GuardBot is a camera in a sphere that can roll around on any terrain. Other than being used for surveillance, its creators are also hoping to develop it as a companion bot for patients with dementia and for sports broadcasting.
