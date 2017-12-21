Sign up for the MACH newsletter

You have been successfully added to our newsletter.

A daily newsletter charting the future: From technology to the scientific breakthroughs changing our lives.

Watch Live: Steelers play Texans in Christmas Day Special

mach

This content was paid for by an advertiser and created by the NBC News Brand Studio. The NBC News editorial organization was not involved in its creation or production. This content represents the views and opinions of the advertiser, who is responsible for all of the material contained therein. Links are not endorsements by NBC News.

Mach's year in review: 2017's most impressive robots

From Atlas’ backflips, Peeqo’s sassy responses to Kuri’s housekeeping abilities - 2017 brought a fleet of smarter and more agile robots who are all set to help humans with an array of complicated tasks. Next year many more robots will enter our homes, schools and workplaces.

Mach

  • Light from SpaceX rocket launch startles Southern California

    01:27

  • This week in pioneering

    04:13

  • Artificial intelligence powered some of the most amazing gadgets of 2017

    02:01

  • Mach's year in review: 2017's most impressive robots

    02:01

  • How gaming went from a science fair to virtual reality

    02:49

  • NASA’s Kepler space telescope spots new exoplanet with Google’s help

    01:11

Best of MACH

Play All

Best of MACH

MORE FROM mach