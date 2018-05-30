Sign up for the MACH newsletter

Manhattanhenge: It’s all about the angles

Every year, around the summer solstice, the setting sun gives New York City an incredible, natural show: it aligns perfectly with the Manhattan street grid, suffusing everything with beautiful light– an effect made even more striking thanks to the frame of New York’s tall buildings. It’s called Manhattanhenge, a name popularized by famed astrophysicist – and native New Yorker – Neil deGrasse Tyson; and you should be able to catch it tonight.May.30.2018

