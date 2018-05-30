Sign up for the MACH newsletter
You have been successfully added to our newsletter.
A daily newsletter charting the future: From technology to the scientific breakthroughs changing our lives.
Mach
Manhattanhenge: It’s all about the angles
Every year, around the summer solstice, the setting sun gives New York City an incredible, natural show: it aligns perfectly with the Manhattan street grid, suffusing everything with beautiful light– an effect made even more striking thanks to the frame of New York’s tall buildings. It’s called Manhattanhenge, a name popularized by famed astrophysicist – and native New Yorker – Neil deGrasse Tyson; and you should be able to catch it tonight.
Mach
Manhattanhenge: It’s all about the angles01:40
How spell-check algorithms detect typos02:18
Bread to Toast: Fighting food waste one beer at a time05:09
What home means to astronaut Peggy Whitson01:50
This camera could boost the search for alien life01:05
Facebook wants you to buy into VR02:30
Play All
Best of MACH
MORE FROM mach