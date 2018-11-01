Sign up for the MACH newsletter
You have been successfully added to our newsletter.
A daily newsletter charting the future: From technology to the scientific breakthroughs changing our lives.
Mach
Microsoft's Xbox Adaptive Controller is designed for gamers with limited mobility
There aren't too many gaming controllers on the market that are designed for players with disabilities. But Microsoft wants to change that.
Mach
Microsoft's Xbox Adaptive Controller is designed for gamers with limited mobility01:05
Trying to forget an ex? How memory manipulation from 'Eternal Sunshine' might work03:49
Apple’s biggest announcements from WWDC 201802:37
New Curiosity rover findings could mean breakthrough in search for signs of life on Mars01:34
Pluto's status: It's complicated02:18
A mutant plastic-eating enzyme could help solve the world’s waste problem02:03
Play All
Best of MACH
Best of MACH
MORE FROM mach