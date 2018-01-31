Sign up for the MACH newsletter

New findings reveal that killer whales can imitate human speech

A team of researchers has been studying a 14-year old killer whale named Wikie and teaching her to imitate different types of sounds. She was recorded mimicking human words like ‘hello’ and ‘bye bye.’ The scientists recently published their findings in the scientific journal - Proceedings of the Royal Society B: Biological Sciences.Jan.31.2018

