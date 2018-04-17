New studies suggest ocean currents are slowing

Mach

New studies suggest Atlantic Ocean currents are slowing copied!

According to two new studies an Atlantic Ocean current that helps regulate the global climate, has reached a more than 1,000-year low. This could mean more extreme weather across the Northern hemisphere as well as increased sea level along the U.S East Coast. They could also have an impact on ocean ecosystems that rely heavily on ocean currents for their food supply.Apr.17.2018

