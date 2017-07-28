Sign up for the MACH newsletter

This futuristic driving technology lets you drive a car with brain waves

Nissan’s “brain-to-vehicle” technology taps into a driver’s brain signals to help ensure a safer and more comfortable driving experience. Although not officially launched yet, a prototype was unveiled at CES 2018.

