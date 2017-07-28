Sign up for the MACH newsletter

You have been successfully added to our newsletter.

A daily newsletter charting the future: From technology to the scientific breakthroughs changing our lives.

mach

How 3-D printing robots could help rebuild Mosul

A technology-minded architect wants to rebuild Mosul by creating 3D-printing robots in the form of spiders…that can build affordable bridges with housing units on top. The concept is called “5 Farming Bridges,” created by Paris-based architect Vincent Callebaut. The project recently placed third in the Rifat Chadirji Prize, a competition of ideas for rebuilding Mosul’s housing.

Mach

  • How 3-D printing robots could help rebuild Mosul

    02:09

  • The future of shopping? Amazon opens first grocery store

    00:51

  • Chasing 200 mph: One man’s journey to build the world’s fastest vintage motorcycle

    07:09

  • Can an algorithm help prevent suicide?

    02:09

  • New discovery of water on Mars could help future missions to the planet

    00:58

  • Google and Amazon’s smart assistant battle and other highlights from CES 2018

    03:37

Best of MACH

Play All

Best of MACH

MORE FROM mach