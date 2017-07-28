mach

How 3-D printing robots could help rebuild Mosul

A technology-minded architect wants to rebuild Mosul by creating 3D-printing robots in the form of spiders…that can build affordable bridges with housing units on top. The concept is called “5 Farming Bridges,” created by Paris-based architect Vincent Callebaut. The project recently placed third in the Rifat Chadirji Prize, a competition of ideas for rebuilding Mosul’s housing.

