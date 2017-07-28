How 3-D printing robots could help rebuild Mosul

Sign up for the MACH newsletter
You have been successfully added to our newsletter.
A daily newsletter charting the future: From technology to the scientific breakthroughs changing our lives.
mach
A technology-minded architect wants to rebuild Mosul by creating 3D-printing robots in the form of spiders…that can build affordable bridges with housing units on top. The concept is called “5 Farming Bridges,” created by Paris-based architect Vincent Callebaut. The project recently placed third in the Rifat Chadirji Prize, a competition of ideas for rebuilding Mosul’s housing.
Mach
How 3-D printing robots could help rebuild Mosul02:09
The future of shopping? Amazon opens first grocery store00:51
Chasing 200 mph: One man’s journey to build the world’s fastest vintage motorcycle07:09
Can an algorithm help prevent suicide?02:09
New discovery of water on Mars could help future missions to the planet00:58
Google and Amazon’s smart assistant battle and other highlights from CES 201803:37
Play All
Best of MACH
Best of MACH
mach
mach
mach
mach
mach
MORE FROM mach