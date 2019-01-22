Saturn’s rings might be younger than we thought

Saturn’s rings might be younger than we thought01:22
NASA scientists have discovered that Saturn’s distinctive rings may have formed millions of years after the planet itself. The finding comes from NASA’s Cassini Spacecraft, which collected the data in 22 separate dives close to Saturn’s rings, before using its remaining fuel to deliberately plunge into the planet. The discovery is the best answer to a longstanding question in solar system science.
Saturn’s rings might be younger than we thought01:22
Here's what makes tonight's super blood wolf moon so spectacular01:18
China's experiment proves life is possible on the Moon01:21
Watch this huge floating ice disk found rotating in Maine river01:08
This is how solar panels work01:15
CES 2019 Round up: 8K TVs and smart tractors01:26