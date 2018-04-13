The algorithms that can help slash your tax bill

Sign up for the MACH newsletter
You have been successfully added to our newsletter.
A daily newsletter charting the future: From technology to the scientific breakthroughs changing our lives.
News
It’s almost Tax Day and that means taking a look at your finances. Managing finances can be complicated – especially when planning for the future. But machine intelligence is changing the game. There are algorithms that can make investments for you and maybe even help you save on your tax bill.Apr.13.2018
Mach
The algorithms that can help slash your tax bill01:49
Interesting moments from Mark Zuckerberg’s Senate hearing02:18
Yuri Gagarin became the first human in space, 57 years ago today02:17
Cambridge Analytica used powerful algorithms to trawl through Facebook user data, here’s how they worked02:52
Is Facebook’s future hanging in the balance?02:30
A brief history of chemical weapons03:01
Play All
Best of MACH
Best of MACH
MORE FROM mach
Have feedback?
Thank you!
Your feedback has been sent out. Please enjoy more of our content.
We appreciate your help making nbcnews.com a better place.