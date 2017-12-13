Sign up for the MACH newsletter

Get ready for the spectacular Geminid meteor shower to light up the night sky

The annual Geminid meteor shower will be at its peak, between 7:30 p.m. on December 13 and dawn on December 14. The best way to watch it is just to get away from bright city lights and look up!

