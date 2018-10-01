Sign up for the MACH newsletter
The human factor: What it will take to build the perfect team for traveling to Mars
Hi-SEAS in Mauna Loa, Hawaii is a simulated Mars habitat that’s meant to facilitate the study of human behavior. A group of four-to-six participants is selected from a pool of hundreds of astronaut aspirants to make up the crew for each mission. So far five missions have been conducted successfully. Mission VI began earlier this year but things didn’t go exactly as planned.
The human factor: What it will take to build the perfect team for traveling to Mars
