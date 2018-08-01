The most incredible meteor shower of the year is about to light up the night sky copied!

All throughout the year, meteor showers streak the sky with bursts of light. But one particular shower is considered the most incredible of the year – and it’s coming very soon. There are a few reasons the Perseids, which peak in mid-August, are known as the best. They feature very fast, very bright meteors – leaving beautiful streaks of light and color behind them as they hurtle through Earth’s atmosphere.

