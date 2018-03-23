The unpredictability of March Madness explained

Sign up for the MACH newsletter

The randomness of March Madness explained

On March 16th, 2018 the UMBC retrievers shocked the world becoming the first No. 16 seed in the history to knock off a No. 1 seed, 75-54. And this hasn’t been the only shocker in the first two rounds of this year’s NCAA men’s tournament. Only two No. 1 seeds survived the tournament’s first weekend, that’s the fewest since 2004. So what’s making this year’s tournament so unpredictable?Mar.23.2018

