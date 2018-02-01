Sign up for the MACH newsletter
The toxic red tide that’s decimating Florida’s marine life
An unusual number of dead animals have been washing up on Florida’s shores this summer. The cause of these terrible scenes: A toxic algal bloom known as red tide. Things are so serious that Florida Governor Rick Scott issued an executive order last month to combat the algae, urging local agencies to take emergency actions -- including redirecting the flow of water to curb the growth of the blooms.
