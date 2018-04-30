Sign up for the MACH newsletter

You have been successfully added to our newsletter.

A daily newsletter charting the future: From technology to the scientific breakthroughs changing our lives.

Mach

There’s now a robot to assemble your Ikea furniture

Researchers from the Nanyang Technological University in Singapore have developed robotic arms, that can assemble an Ikea chair in about 20 minutes.Apr.30.2018

Mach

  • There’s now a robot to assemble your Ikea furniture

    01:19

  • Our brain on marijuana

    02:15

  • Meet Icarus, the most distant star ever seen

    01:51

  • This algorithm can help resettle refugees by giving them a better shot at employment

    02:13

  • 5 amazing discoveries the Hubble space telescope is responsible for

    02:11

  • This humanoid robot can mimic human movement in real time

    01:35

Best of MACH

Play All

Best of MACH

MORE FROM mach

Have feedback?

How likely are you to recommend nbcnews.com to a friend or colleague?

0 = Very unlikely
10 = Very likely
Please select answer

Is your feedback about:

Please select answer

Thank you!

Your feedback has been sent out. Please enjoy more of our content.

We appreciate your help making nbcnews.com a better place.