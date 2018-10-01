Sign up for the MACH newsletter

This algorithm helps catch serial killers

One might think authorities have gotten better at solving murders over the years – what with new technology and methods like DNA testing -- but solve rates were actually better 50 years ago. Today one-third of murder cases in America remain open; experts say more than 200,000 murders have gone unsolved since the 1960s. One former news reporter found those stats unacceptable…so he built an algorithm that he says can identify serial killer activity…even before police can.May.10.2018

