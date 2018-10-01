Sign up for the MACH newsletter
You have been successfully added to our newsletter.
A daily newsletter charting the future: From technology to the scientific breakthroughs changing our lives.
Mach
This algorithm helps catch serial killers
One might think authorities have gotten better at solving murders over the years – what with new technology and methods like DNA testing -- but solve rates were actually better 50 years ago. Today one-third of murder cases in America remain open; experts say more than 200,000 murders have gone unsolved since the 1960s. One former news reporter found those stats unacceptable…so he built an algorithm that he says can identify serial killer activity…even before police can.
Mach
This algorithm helps catch serial killers02:36
This futuristic headset lets you talk to other devices without actually saying anything01:33
Our brain on marijuana02:15
NASA sends InSight lander to Mars for first geological survey02:33
NASA is about to send its InSight Lander to Mars for an overdue health checkup01:59
Aliens might be trapped on their own super-Earths, according to a new study02:49
Play All
Best of MACH
Best of MACH
MORE FROM mach