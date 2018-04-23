Sign up for the MACH newsletter
This humanoid robot can mimic human movement in real time
Toyota has been working on humanoid robots for a while. It recently unveiled the THR-3 that’s built to test specific joints and movements by putting together a full body that can be controlled by a human operator. The robot can mimic a variety of human movements in real time.
